Badshah adds his signature rap swag to Chimana: Gondhal’s rustic folk tune gets a global musical makeover

After winning hearts with its rooted storytelling, gripping narrative and strong connection with rural Maharashtra, award-winning Marathi thriller ‘Gondhal’ continues its winning journey with an impressive awards run, including 6 Filmfare Marathi Awards in 2026 from 19 nominations, along with its presence at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa – 2025, among several other awards and accolades. The film has also earned an impressive IMDb rating of 9.0, further reflecting the strong appreciation it has received from audiences.

The acclaimed Marathi thriller is now set to reach a wider audience with its release planned in Hindi and four other languages. Adding further musical buzz to the film, its raw and authentic folk song ‘Ek Chimana Chivchivala’ has received a stylish contemporary makeover, with popular rapper Badshah bringing his signature rap flavour to the track.

Titled ‘Chimana’, the newly released song is already catching on with audiences and is currently trending. Bringing together the earthy charm of traditional Maharashtrian folk music, infectious beats and Badshah’s unmistakable rap energy, the track delivers a desi-meets-modern musical fusion that is hard to miss.

Speaking about the idea behind the song, Badshah says, “India’s regional music still carries the true essence of its soil. Our effort is to take Gondhal and similar folk traditions to the new generation through desi hip hop.”

Featuring Divya Kumar, Badshah, Nagesh Morvekar and Neha Khan, ‘Chimana’ retains the soul of the original folk composition while giving it a fresh, youthful and global sound. The result is a vibrant musical experience that bridges generations, taking a traditional folk melody from Maharashtra straight to today’s digital audience.

What makes the track even more special is the journey of ‘Ek Chimana Chivchivala’. Rooted in Maharashtra’s rich folk culture, the traditional number has now been reimagined for a new generation, with Badshah’s rap adding an unmistakably contemporary edge. The ‘Gondhal’ team has expressed its gratitude to Badshah and the entire team for giving the folk classic a fresh identity and taking its sound beyond geographical boundaries.

At the heart of ‘Gondhal’ is a gripping and unconventional thriller that explores obsession, tradition and betrayal. Suman, a suffocating young bride, uses her lover Sarjerao’s obsession with the Gondhal ritual to turn a sacred tradition into a deadly chess match. What begins within the framework of age-old customs gradually takes an intense and dangerous turn, blurring the lines between devotion, desire and deception. The film uses the cultural backdrop of Maharashtra to build a tense thriller that keeps audiences guessing.

Adding further musical depth to the film is legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, who serves as the music director of ‘Gondhal’. His musical contribution complements the film’s rooted atmosphere while enhancing its emotional and dramatic landscape.

With ‘Chimana’ bringing together tradition, rap and a whole lot of energy, the song is emerging as one of the latest musical talking points around ‘Gondhal’, further adding to the film’s growing recognition across audiences and platforms.

Directed by Santosh Davkhar, who has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues, ‘Gondhal’ is produced by Davkhar Films, with Diksha Davkhar serving as co-producer. The film features a talented ensemble cast including Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu, Madhavi Juvekar and Aishwarya Shinde, among several seasoned performers.

With its strong awards journey, deep-rooted storytelling and now a high-energy musical collaboration with Badshah, ‘Gondhal’ is steadily expanding its appeal from the heart of rural Maharashtra to audiences across languages and geographies.