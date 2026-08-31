Badshah debuts in Marathi hip hop with Chimna

Hitmaker Badshah has officially expanded his sonic empire with the release of his highly anticipated first-ever Marathi hip-hop record, ‘Chimna’. The track delivers a high-octane celebration of culture and community, engineered to bridge cross-generational demographics by seamlessly reimagining traditional Marathi folk textures into a fresh, contemporary global soundscape.

The rapper-entrepreneur grounded the rollout in raw, regional realism. The accompanying music video was filmed entirely on location in the heart of Maharashtra- Kolhapur, capturing the vivid pulse of local everyday life—from bustling wedding processions to street-level daily wage earners and the gritty spectacle of mud wrestlers training in a traditional akhada. Elevating the video’s star power, Marathi actress Neha Khan makes a high-energy feature appearance.

To guarantee absolute cultural authenticity for his grand regional debut, Badshah assembled a powerhouse cross-genre coalition. The track enlists Bollywood playback mainstay Divya Kumar alongside renowned Marathi folk icon Nagesh Morwekar. Backed by a dynamic musical ensemble and steered by hit-making producer Hiten, the collaborative effort masterfully fuses raw, indigenous folk elements with Badshah’s signature, stadium-ready commercial energy.

Musically, the song cleverly intertwines traditional folk poetry with explosive hip-hop bars. The track opens with the classic rural hookline, ‘ek chimna chiv chivla / majha sajan jaga zhala ho / surya ugavla’ (A sparrow chirped, my beloved woke up, the sun has risen). Badshah then seamlessly blends it into explosive hip-hop bars packed with localized flavour, dropping verses like ‘dance kar rahi dekho maushi maushi /nacho jab tak subah chidiya bole’. Proudly claiming his new regional identity and making his stamp on the space official, Badshah brings the track to a climax by signing off with a direct nod to his local fans: ‘tumcha mulga badshah’ (Your boy Badshah).

Badshah states, “India’s regional music is a goldmine and I want to celebrate every corner of it. ‘Chimna’ is my love letter to Maharashtra’s rich creative canvas. I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one’s dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!”

This milestone debut firmly establishes Badshah not just as a hitmaker, but as a leading cultural curator leveraging his massive platform to amplify regional markets. By strategically anchoring his boundary-pushing singles in vastly different sonic landscapes and actively sharing the spotlight with rising homegrown talent, he acts as a true musical geographer. Moving seamlessly from the terrain of Himachal and Haryana straight into the heartbeat of Western India now, Badshah’s latest rollout doubles down on a unifying, cross-market thesis: different roots, one culture.

Crafted as the ultimate celebratory anthem, ‘Chimna’ is an infectious release built around the spirit of community and celebration. The accompanying larger-than-life music video elevates the track further, serving as a colourful pop visual spectacle that presents a vibrant Maharashtrian authentic way of life in a sleek contemporary fashion.

‘Chimna’ is now available on all major streaming platforms on 31st August 2026.