Badshah gets the crowd roaring with his impromptu rap performance on Realme MTV Hustle 2.0

Badshah has kept fans and viewers hooked on Realme MTV Hustle 2.0. Along with the Squad Bosses EPR, Dino James, Dee MC, and King, the rap icon has been setting high bars of style and has constantly been a support and inspiration to the contestants on the show. And now, he’ll bring in super exciting elements in one of the recent episodes – a Beat Challenge where the talent has to perform a rap – on the spot!

The rappers and the Squad Bosses have an absolute blast on stage, and Badshah couldn’t resist joining in on the fun! His amazing performance had everyone grooving, while all the contestants felt honoured to have shared the stage with the Global Rap Star like him.

Don’t miss out on the fun, fierceness and fabulous impromptu rap by tuning in to Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm, only on MTV!