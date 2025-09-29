Badshah purchases Rolls-Royce Cullinan costing USD $2 milion

Critically acclaimed rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer and business mogul Badshah has elevated his impressive automotive collection with the acquisition of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II.

This milestone makes him the first India-born music personality to own one of the world’s most luxurious automobiles, showcasing his refined taste in automobiles. Badshah now joins an elite circle of Indian personalities, including Mukesh Ambani, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Devgn who are proud owners of various luxurious editions of the Rolls-Royce.

Badshah, who is an avid automobile enthusiast, teased his fans with a sneak peek of his new purchase on social media, featuring a video that included a custom name tag reveal on his newly acquired beast. The post quickly garnered traction which was captioned “zen wale ladke,” referencing his very first automobile purchase when he discovered new-found success when he entered the music industry.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II epitomizes unparalleled luxury and sophistication, with an on-road price starting at approximately ₹12.45 crore in Mumbai. It is powered by a robust 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers a formidable 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque for effortless and graceful performance. This flagship SUV, named after the largest diamond ever discovered, has been refreshed with an illuminated grille, new slimmer vertical headlights, and optional 23-inch wheels. Inside, the cabin features a redesigned dashboard with a full-width glass panel and a new ‘spirit of ecstasy clock cabinet’ alongside bespoke luxuries such as a starlight headliner and intricately placed seat perforations. The Series II continues to set the benchmark for opulence, craftsmanship, and state-of-the-art technology, offering occupants the legendary “magic carpet ride”.

This acquisition marks Badshah’s second Rolls-Royce, having previously owned the Rolls-Royce Wraith, further enhancing his reputation as a connoisseur of high-end automobiles. His remarkable fleet also includes the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayman, Audi Q8, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, BMW 640d, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and GLS 350d, reflecting his discerning taste for excellence and performance.

In related news, Badshah recently conquered North America with the highest-grossing and most expensive Indian hip hop tour in the region, generating ticket revenues exceeding USD $ 6 million and production costs surpassing USD $ 2 million.