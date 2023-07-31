Badshah to launch Telugu actress Sakshi Vaidya in his next big release

Ahead of the premiere of his debut global album which will feature credits from established artists from all over the world, music mogul Badshah is gearing up for the release of his next big single which is scheduled to release on the 8th of August 2023.

Primed to be one of the biggest chartbusters of the year, Badshah will be seen embracing his signature sound as seen in his earlier singles such as Paani Paani, DJ Waale Babu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Genda Phool And Garmi, that earned him rave reviews and amassed millions of views.

A source close to the rapper states, “With this single Badshah has a surprise in store for all of his fans who have been eagerly awaiting new music that reflects the soundscape he’s most loved for. It’s been a while since Badshah released his archetypical kind of music and with this single Badshah not only comes back in full form but he will be reclaiming his position as the god of chartbusters.”

Taking to social media today, the music titan shared a power packed image from the music video of the single that features none other than upcoming South Indian actress and model, Sakshi Vaidya known for her work in Telugu films ‘Agent’ opposite Akhil Akkineni and ‘Gandeevadhaari Arjuna’ opposite Varun Tej.

Known for his ability and acumen of enabling a launch pad for upcoming actors in mainstream cinema through music video features, it’s a widely known fact that Badshah has been instrumental in introducing Akanksha Sharma , Lauren Gottlieb, Warina Hussain and Nora Fatehi to Bollywood.

The 39-year-old- rapper has been teasing about the single drop on his socials since the past one week, highlighting how the forthcoming release consisting of bangers and beats will reinstate his supreme legacy in the hip hop and pop music landscape.