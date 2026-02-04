Badshah to represent India and play in the 2026 RUFFLES® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles

In a historic first for Indian hip-hop, multi-platinum rapper and entertainment icon Badshah will become the first-ever Indian rapper to take the court at the 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2026, at 7p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN.

Marking his debut in the fan-favourite global event, fans can expect Badshah to bring his signature energy both on and off the court, joining a star-studded roster of celebrities from music, film, TV, Disney, Marvel, MLB, NFL and more.

Badshah’s participation in the prestigious event follows a standout 2025, during which he became the first rapper in the world to co-create a Maybach Eyewear range, made history as the first Asian rapper to announce a headline show at The O2, hosted the largest and most successful Indian hip-hop tour in North America, attended Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, collaborated with Davido and Ali El Arabi and also launched his own pizza and vodka brand.

Badshah states, “I’m beyond excited to be part of this incredible event and take Indian hip hop center court during NBA All-Star Weekend. Basketball has always been one of my biggest passions, and playing on the same court as legends from the NBA, NFL, Hollywood and music is truly an honour. The NBA represents a powerful mix of sport, culture and self-expression, and as basketball’s fan base continues to grow in India, it’s exciting to represent that energy on a global stage. I can’t wait to bring my energy, my game and some unforgettable moments for fans around the world!”

Badshah joins a dynamic line-up that includes: Emmy®-winning actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, multi-platinum producer and DJ Mustard, multi-platinum American rapper GloRilla, former NBA All-Star Jeremy Lin, ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul, Hulu’s “Love Island” standout Nicolas Vansteenberghe, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, six-time NFL Pro Bowler and Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen, social media creator and basketball personality Jenna Bandy, singer-songwriter and viral hitmaker Adrien Nuñez, 7-foot-6 former NBA player Tacko Fall, Phoenix Suns Chairman and Governor Mat Ishbia and Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman and Governor Rick Schnall.

Emmy-winning actor and reigning Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn, Marvel Studios star and actor Simu Liu and seven-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse will return for their second Celebrity Games, while Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang and NBA champion and All-Star Jason “White Chocolate” Williams return for their third.

Two-time NBA MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, former MVP, four-time World Series Champion and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, world-renowned NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter, Emmy®-winning actor and comedian Anthony Anderson and one of the NBA’s top player development trainers Chris Brickley will serve as coaches.

This year’s Celebrity Game will also feature a special halftime performance by five‑member K‑pop group CORTIS. CORTIS was recently named part of the NBA’s “Friends of the NBA” program, the league’s official network of celebrities and influencers across Asia.

This year’s festivities will feature the return of the Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Green Carpet presented by Wingstop ahead of the game with coverage across NBA and ESPN social media platforms.

Monica McNutt will serve as host for the broadcast, including for the M.V.P. trophy presentation. McNutt will also conduct special interviews with players, coaches, celebrities and other event attendees. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play commentary for the game, joined by analyst Richard Jefferson.

The game will also see the return of fan-favourite in-game highlights, including Ruffles® 4-Point Ridgeline and Ruffles® Crunch Time. For more information, visit the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game site. Tickets for the game are available at nbaevents.nba.com/all-star.