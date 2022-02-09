Baha Le Jaa: Arjun Kanungo and Aditi Sharma embark towards Valentine’s week with picturesque romantic single

In another one of Saregama’s scenic romantic singles- Baha Le Jaa, Bollywood’s blue-eyed heartthrob- Arjun Kanungo is all saddled up to make a new internet sensation. After the overwhelming success of their previous hit- Dil Kisi Se, the label and Arjun are on a roll to produce mega-hits with their breathtaking collaboration.

The cozy, romantic number features Arjun and the marvelous Aditi Sharma sharing screen space in the quaint valleys of Manali. Around luscious, snow covered mountains, the two are seen briskly grooving to Arjun’s admirable voice.

With lyrics written by acclaimed lyricist- Kunaal Vermaa, the song is all about friendship and love. Depicting an unsurmountable amount of love, and romance- Baha Le Jaa surely sets the tone for Valentine’s Week 2022.

Creating the romantic number, Arjun Kanungo said, “Pyaar Ka Pehla Kadam Dosti hoti hai… and this song is all about how your partner can be your best friend. Baha Le Jaa is a song that is very close to my heart, and I am glad that this track is being released in the Valentine month. The song has been shot in the icy valleys of Manali & no other location in the world could have done justice to this song. I truly hope Baha Le Jaa becomes the love song of this year as it has every ingredient to become the biggest hit!”

Featuring in this new music video with Arjun, Aditi Sharma said, “I am so excited for my first music video and that too with Arjun, I was overwhelmed when I saw the Baha Le Jaa for the first time. I used to dream about seeing myself on screen and when I first saw the video, I just remembered one line that my mom used to say to me while we were kids – “kaun kehta hai asmaan mein surakh nahi hota, ek patthar ko tabiyat se uchhal ke dekho yaaro” and I finally felt that I did it, it finally kicked in that this is all true and it’s happening. I really wish and hope that its gets all the love from the audience. Baha Le Jaa is a song about love and friendship and is a must listen for every mood”

Tune-in to this phenomenal song only on Saregama’s YouTube channel, and all the major music streaming platforms.