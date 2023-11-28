Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu: Composer – singer Sunil Gupta creates a groovy love track

Renowned creative powerhouse Sunil Gupta has dropped the party anthem of the season. Titled “Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu”, the composer-singer’s latest release will set the dance floor on fire all around India. Melding the iconic sound of retro Bollywood with contemporary pop, this song is an instant earworm. The artist behind the ultimate groovy love anthem of 2023, Sunil Gupta, is also a filmmaker, author and producer with a high-impact legacy of storytelling that trends and captures the public’s imagination. With “Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu”, the musician carves his mark as an unforgettable pop culture phenomenon.

Talking about the new release, Sunil Gupta says, ” ‘Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu’ is very special to us because it celebrates love and joy in its purest form, as showcased in the music video. It was an excellent experience collaborating with everyone and witnessing this project come to life beautifully. With the divine blessings of goddess Saraswati, we are now thrilled to release it. I hope you groove to it and enjoy the music video as much as we loved making it!”

A celebratory banger that has everyone grooving to its rhythm, “Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu” features actors/digital superstars Mohak Manghani and Cherry Mardia. Together, the duo beautifully render the magic of a song that brings people together and encapsulates the sentiment of love. “Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu” has been composed, penned and sung by Sunil Gupta. The multi-disciplinary maverick created this track to spread some joy into the world and imbue listeners with the spirit of love and dance. As people excitedly tap into the party mood, “Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu” is becoming a part of millions of listeners’ happy memories.

The creative journey from filmmaking to music has been very rewarding, says Sunil Gupta. “When we’re aligned towards art we’re passionate about, all the moving parts tend to come together. Before I started making this song, I would often wake up and find myself humming a tune. As time passed, I began recording notes and melodies. In music, I have found a creative channel as well as a loving community.

On his music influences, Sunil Gupta says, “Growing up listening to the greats like Michael Jackson, George Michael, Kishore Kumar ji, Mohammed Rafi ji, Lata Mangeshkar ji and more enriched my world and I’m grateful to be embarking on yet another creative journey with ‘Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu’.”

The man behind the song, Sunil Gupta, has brought audiences hit series’ like MX Player’s Woh Pehli Baar, the acclaimed novel of love Life Can Be Beautiful and the moving short film Ladke Rote Hai, amongst other creative offerings. Gupta has also released the beloved “Ananya Bharat” which is a heartfelt tribute to our motherland, India. With his latest drop, the musician continues a grand legacy of art and community. As India hits the hottest bashes around town, painting it all red, “Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu” is bound to be the soundtrack to people’s celebrations.