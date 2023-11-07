Balaji Telefilms Limited appoints Vivek Koka as the Chief Business Officer for the films division

Ekta Kapoor-owned film, television and web content production house Balaji Telefilms appoints Vivek Koka as the Chief Business Officer of the films division.

Backed by an enormously enriched experience, Vivek Koka is designated to be the CBO of Altt and the Films Division of Balaji Telefilms. Vivek Koka who has been successfully managing Altt will now also be responsible for heading the films business. Vivek was previously part of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited as the Business Head on Broadcasting (Shemaroo MarathiBana) & Digital (Bollywood Category) businesses. Prior to that he has held leadership positions in marketing at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and Tata Sky across a career spanning 20 years. With a strong background in kickstarting & growing businesses, Vivek will be driving the key business portfolio at Balaji Telefilms Limited.

“We are pleased to have Vivek on board, and are confident that his leadership will take Balaji to the next stage of growth and value creation. The Indian media sector is dynamic and full of opportunities for content and businesses. We are certain of Vivek and his team, to seize these opportunities and create value for all our stakeholders”, Shobha Kapoor, Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, said in a statement.

“I am excited to take on the additional responsibility. Having grown up watching blockbusters produced under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, it is an honour to be able to lead the business. I have been a great admirer of the way the management has kept the business relevant to meet the modern consumer’s tastes and moods. I look forward to further build and expand the business and continue to create compelling stories for the modern Indian viewer”, said Vivek Koka.