Balaji Telefilms’ Power of Paanch enters Ormax Top 5 for 8 weeks

JioHotstar’s Power of Paanch has taken the Indian streaming world by storm, emerging as one of the most-watched originals in the country. The series has amassed an impressive 3.5 million watch minutes, solidifying its position as a fan favorite. Adding to its success, it has consistently ranked in the Ormax Top 5 for eight consecutive weeks, a testament to its gripping narrative and widespread appeal.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the series has captivated audiences with its fresh take on the supernatural mystery genre. The stellar cast includes Riva Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Raj Arora, Bianca Arora, Barkha Bisht, Urvashi Dholakia, Yash Sehgal, Anubha Arora, Tanvi Gadkari, and Pankaj Vishnupurikar.

Since its premiere on January 17, 2025, Power of Paanch has received positive reviews. Critics have praised the series for its engaging plot and strong performances. As it continues to dominate the charts, Power of Paanch is setting new benchmarks in Indian digital entertainment, proving once again that audiences have an appetite for innovative and immersive storytelling.