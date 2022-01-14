Balika Vadhu fame Sidharth Sengupta, talks about his directorial venture Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

After shows like Balika Vadhu, Apharan and UnDekhi, director and writer Sidharth Sengupta brings us a romantic thriller that is bound to keep you hooked. With Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Sengupta tells an unforeseen aspect of power and love.

Having conceptualised and developed the show for a substantial period of time, Sidharth Sengupta waited to find the right platform for this story, about what happens when someone powerful REALLY loves you! A series filled with love, drama, grey characters and intense action, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is truly an entertainer!

Talking about the setting of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the characters and the need for intense and violent scenes, Sidarth Sengupta said, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is what I like to call a complete entertainer. It’s a mixture of drama, thriller and humour. So to do justice to a series like this, these elements of violence and gray shades and twists were rather necessary. And to properly show the threat, the danger and the challenges the characters face, these sequences were necessary. However, these are driving the story forward, and we’re not celebrating it.”

