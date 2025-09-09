Bandar starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, could be the most controversial and hard-hitting film by Anurag Kashyap at TIFF this year

The buzz coming straight out of the Toronto Film Festival is that the acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial venture “Bandar”, written by Sudip Sharma & Abhishek Banerjee, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, has created quite a stir. This reveal came along with the screening of the film selection at its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival. The film was hailed as Anurag Kashyap’s most raw, hard-hitting, and controversial film at TIFF this year.

The film not only made the audience uneasy and with its messaging but also raised questions about the fair treatment of the law towards men in particular.

The film showcased Bobby Deol in an avatar like never seen before. Critics are hailing Bobby’s complete transformation and believe that this could be one of the finest performances of his career.

The film also has Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role and has delivered a heart-rending performance. She has embodied her role with conviction, justifying her presence in this intense drama. Meanwhile, Saba Azad takes on the role of a young, fierce woman and portrays it with striking authenticity on screen. Sapna Pabbi is a revelation only to be experienced in the film and to talk about her role now may be giving too much away about the film.

Actor, Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has backed this film continues his track record of backing uniquely different stories after “Veere Di Wedding” and “CTRL”.