Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes: Here’s how Mr. Faisu managed to pull off a 15-feet jump without using a body double in the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 original!

There is no denying Mr. Faisu’s huge fan following and popularity. The social media sensation is riding high on the success of his debut web series, ALTBalaji, and ZEE5’s youth action drama ‘Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes’. Mr. Faisu is humbled with all the encouraging responses coming his way from the audience, especially his fans, who couldn’t stop praising his performance, chiseled physique, and high-octane action scenes!

Faisu has always nurtured the dream of performing action scenes on his own on the big screen. So when the opportunity knocked on his door in the form of the youth action-thriller franchise ‘Bang Baang’, he immediately took up the offer.

While the viewers hugely appreciate Bang Baang, for the impeccable performances, gripping storyline, mind-blowing action, and quirky one-liners, Faisu’s fans are in awe of the way he pulled off the action sequences all by himself, specifically the wall jump!

Spilling beans on the action sequence, Faisu informs, “That was one difficult scene to execute since I had to jump off a 15 feet wall. It was a running action sequence, and as per the director and stunt choreographer’s brief, it had to look effortless. Fortunately, I managed to pull it off well with a few takes, but the next three-four days were quite difficult to shoot.”

“When I used to see actors performing action sequences on the screen, I used to tell myself that when I get the opportunity, I will do it on my own. It was great fun working on Bang Baang,” Faisu adds.

‘Bang Baang’ is set to be an extravaganza for the quintessential action lovers. The original web-series involves mystery, suspense, dhamakedaar action, and youth drama loads amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one.

Produced by Akshay BP Singh and directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath, Bang Baang is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.