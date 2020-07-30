BANI J OPENS UP ABOUT LOSING HER MOM AMIDST SHOOTING FOR FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE

Amazon Prime’s popular series ‘Four More Shots Please’ is all set for it’s second season which will premiere on 17th April. The series stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari as the main leads. The first season of the series became a huge hit amongst the viewers.

Talking about the series, Bigg Boss 10 Runner Up Bani J reveals that she lost her mom before shooting for a crucial scene in the series. It was when Umang (Bani J) confronts her prospective groom’s family at the dinner table at the end. Bani revealed that even though she went on sets thinking that she is going to do it, the moment she reached there she realised that she couldn’t.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bani shared, “I was looking forward to this scene for quite a while. The day that I was supposed to do it originally was the day that I found that my mother had passed away. I still went to the set that day and thought I am going to do it. But once I got there, I realised I couldn’t do it; I sat in my trailer and cried for four hours straight.”

She further added that she had to take a break of 10 days and go back home and deal with all of it.

“I had to take a break of a week or 10 days. I had to go back home and deal with all of it. So when I came back, it was the first scene that I had to shoot and I just remember thinking that I need to be able to bring so much justice to this scene and this character. It was extremely difficult for me, but it was something I really wanted to get through and do honestly because there was no way I could have faked emotions; that’s just my approach to it,” Bani Added.

She also mentioned that she had goosebumps the entire time she shot for the scene.

Are you guys excited for the third season of Four More Shots Please?

