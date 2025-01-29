Batting for success: MetaShot’s pitch takes an unconventional turn on Shark Tank India 4

Get ready for an exciting pitch on Shark Tank India 4 as MetaShot steps into the spotlight! Founders Prince Thomas, Ranjit Behera, and Ajith are introducing their game-changing product, the Smart Bat, designed to bring the joy of cricket into every home. Whether you’re a cricket lover or just looking for a fun way to stay active, this bat promises to blend innovation with fun like never before!

The Smart Bat isn’t just for playing; it connects people through cricket. One can enjoy the thrill of cricket from the comfort of your home and even play with others around the world in real time! Whether you’re rekindling old friendships or making new ones, MetaShot has you covered. The pitch takes a fun twist as sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh pick up the bat and give it a try, turning the tank into a mini cricket ground! Expect laughter, surprises, and a whole lot of cricket fever.

Speaking about the mission behind MetaShot, Co-Founder Prince Thomas said, ‘We want to make cricket more accessible and fun by blending technology with the sport. It’s all about creating unforgettable moments and bringing people closer; whether it’s with their loved ones or themselves.'”

With an ask of 80 lakh for 1.5% equity, MetaShot is ready to swing for the fences. Will the sharks see the potential and back this innovative idea?

Find out tonight on Shark Tank India 4 at 8 PM, only on Sony LIV! Don’t miss the action and the fun!