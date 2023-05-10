“Be it Reema Kagti, Hansal Mehta or Meghna Gulzar, they all have contributed a lot in sharpening my craft as an actor” – Sohum Shah

From ‘Tumbbad’ to ‘Ship Of Theseus’, ‘Maharani’ series, ‘Talvar’ to ‘Simran’ or the upcoming series ‘Dahaad’, Sohum Shah has always excelled as a prolific performer portraying challenging, distinct and memorable characters.

Needless to say, Sohum has always been a director’s actor, living up to their expectations. No wonder, he remains filmmakers’ top choice, as they have successfully managed to extract something different each time around from the actor.

Having worked with renowned filmmakers like Reema Kagti, Hansal Mehta or Meghna Gulzar in ‘Dahaad’, ‘Simran’ and ‘Talvar’ respectively, and all ‘good’ directors right from his debut, Sohum strongly feels these directors are “Sharpening his Craft”.

Sohum says, “Every director comes with a different vision. As an actor. I always put my best into the character that would justify their vision on the screen. Be it Reema Kagti, Hansal Mehta, Meghna Gulzar, and all such ‘good’ directors, right from my debut, they all have contributed a lot in sharpening my craft as an actor.”

“Everyone has a different approach and an absolutely different insight which helps me to challenge and unfold my creative intelligence at its best. I genuinely feel so blessed to be associated with such directors and wish to work with some more in the future”, adds Sohum.

Apart from ‘Dahaad’, Sohum Shah has an interesting and envious line-up ahead which also includes his production venture ‘CrazXy’.