Suraj Pancholi Says ‘I will be forced to commit suicide’

Suraj Pancholi is infuriated when names are added to the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput. He has reacted to those reports saying that he was not partying with Sushant the day before his death. He is being falsely implicated in the case, due to which his family is very upset. Pancholi has also been accused in the suicide case of Jia Khan and he said that he does not know whether Sushant has committed suicide but if he continues like this then due to some people he will definitely be forced to commit suicide.

In an interview to India Today, Suraj Pancholi said, ‘I am trying to be positive, I do not discus my troubles with family because he is already in stress because of me and always thinks about me. Even my mother feels that I should not take any wrong step. She tries to talk to me many times. Even after Sushant’s death, he said to me, ‘Sooraj whatever is on your mind, tell us, talk to us. do not be quiet.’

Suraj further said, ‘I am trying to make my place in the industry. I will not give up so soon because movies are my dream, my passion. People think I got the film without doing anything but it is not so. I worked very hard to get my first film. People who are talking about me should have some humanity inside them because it is not right. They are ruining my life. People are avoiding giving me work in films.

Earlier, Suraj Pancholi had denied some media reports on his social media account stating that Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian had gone to a party before the death in which Sooraj was also present. A photo of Suraj was also going viral on social media, which is being told of the same party and it is being said that the girl posing with Sooraj in the photo is Disha. Suraj has given a clarification saying, ‘This girl is not my direction, my friend is Anushree Gaur who does not even live in India. This photo is from 2016. ‘