“Being an actress isn’t turning out the way I thought it would” – Sandeepa Dhar

Having made her mark across mediums and platforms, Sandeepa Dhar has established herself as a versatile actor on the silver screen as well as on the digital platforms, however, her latest post reveals the hilarious reality against the expectations of being an actress.

Currently Sandeepa Dhar is shooting for her upcoming project and has been sharing insights into the same through social media. In her recent Instagram story, Sandeepa shared a glimpse of her shoot, wherein she is seated on a tree with her co-star, however, it’s the caption that steals the show.

Sandeepa says, “POV: socha tha jab actress banungi toh Chiffon saree pehenkar Swiss alps pe slow motion mein gaana karengay Par abb yaha 50 dégrée garmi mein, Paed par chadkar, matar cheel rahe hai Being an actress isn’t turning out the way I thought it would.”

The versatile actor is credited for her impactful roles in blockbuster films like Dabangg 2, Heropanti, amongst others. Currently ruling the OTT space with back to back mind blowing performances in shows like Abhay, MumBhai, Bisaat, Mai, Tera Chhalava, and Dr Arora, Sandeepa Dhar is gearing up for an interesting line up.