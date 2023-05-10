Bengali Superstar Ritabhari Chakraborty hosts special screening of Fatafati in Mumbai

Bengali superstar Ritabhari Chakraborty hosted a star-studded special screening of her latest movie, Fatafati, in Mumbai on Monday night.

Ritabhari Chakraborty, who is known for her captivating performances, stole the show with her flawless acting in Fatafati.

“I am overwhelmed with the response to the film. It was a privilege to host such a special screening and have the support of my friends from the industry,” said Ritabhari Chakraborty.

The film is set to release on May 12, 2023, in cinemas across India. Fans of Ritabhari Chakraborty and Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to watching Fatafati on the big screen.