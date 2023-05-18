“Betiyaan is a very important song as it aims to deliver a social message” – Nikhil Kamath

As a music director, Nikhil Kamath has composed a variety of songs in his long and eventful musical career. From timeless ghazals like ‘Koi Fariyaad’ (‘Tum Bin’) to romantic numbers steeped in melody like ‘Deewana Main Tera Deewana’ (‘English Babu Desi Mem’), the composer has been the heart and mind behind many chartbuster songs. However, working on a song that champions a social cause is something which makes Nikhil the happiest.

That’s exactly the kind of opportunity he got with ‘Betiyaan’. The single, which has been released by Anychoice Films, has been set to tune by Nikhil. The song, whose lyrics have been written by Arun Kumar Nikam, talks about the serious issue of females getting marginalized in the society.

Talking about the theme of the song, Nikhil says, “Though we are living in the digital age, certain notions continue to plague our society. Even today, several parents wish for a male child and get upset if a girl child is born into the family. Things are changing slowly but in several areas, this problem continues to exist. The entire team worked very hard on the song. ‘Betiyaan’ is a very important song as it aims to deliver a social message. I hope the message we have tried to convey reaches out to a large number of people.”

While composing the song, Nikhil kept the sensitivity of the theme in mind and ensured that the composition did complete justice to the subject. The composer had created this song as he wanted to express his thoughts on this topic musically. Arun Kumar Nikam, who has produced and directed the song, happened to hear it and decided to make a video out of it and give it a proper release. Arun had written the lyrics as well.

“Arun has been a very old friend of mine. He is a multi-talented person and passionate about telling stories that make an impact. When I played out the song to him, he was touched and almost instantly decided to shoot it. Most importantly, he believed in what the song was trying to say. He also found financers in the form of Mahesh Bhai Savani and Manoj Desai who are big names in the business sector in Surat. They themselves support many causes that are designed to empower women. That’s the major reason why they backed the project and supported it wholeheartedly”, says Nikhil.

‘Betiyaan’ has been sung in the mellifluous voices of Lehar Solanki and Amrita Bharati. One of the highlights of the project is that it mostly features newcomers. From new actors to technicians who has just started out, the project has served as a platform for many. ‘Betiyaan’ is available on Anychoice Films’ official YouTube channel and the audio track can be played on all leading streaming platforms.