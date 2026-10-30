Beyond fashion: Tanishaa S. Mukerji celebrates Bengali traditions through Dhunuchi dance

For Tanishaa S. Mukerji, Durga Puja is as much about embracing Bengali traditions as it is about celebrating the beauty of ethnic fashion. Beyond her exquisite handwoven sarees and traditional Bengali drapes, she also immersed herself in one of the festival’s most cherished cultural rituals — the Dhunuchi dance.

An integral part of Bengali Durga Puja celebrations, Dhunuchi dance is a devotional ritual performed as an offering to Maa Durga, expressing love, reverence and surrender to the goddess. Accompanied by the powerful, rhythmic beats of the traditional Bengali dhak, devotees dance while holding dhunuchis, traditional incense burners filled with burning coconut husk and fragrant incense. As the smoke rises and the dancers move to the rhythm of the drums, the dance becomes an expression of devotion, with the incense offered to the goddess as part of the aarti. It brings together faith, movement and collective celebration in a deeply spiritual tribute to Maa Durga. (The Indian Express)

Tanishaa embraced this beautiful ritual in traditional Bengali sarees, bringing together the elegance of heritage dressing and the spiritual significance of the celebration. The sight of her performing Dhunuchi dance in an authentic Bengali drape beautifully reflected the connection between fashion, faith and cultural identity that defines Durga Puja.

What made the experience particularly special was Tanishaa sharing the dance with her peers in the film industry, introducing them to a cherished aspect of Bengali culture. By acquainting her friends and colleagues with the tradition and its significance, she created an opportunity for them to experience a ritual that holds deep emotional and spiritual meaning for the Bengali community. It was more than simply sharing dance steps; it was about opening a window into her cultural roots and allowing others to become part of a tradition that has been celebrated across generations.

For Tanishaa, celebrating one’s roots goes far beyond wearing traditional attire. It is about understanding and embracing the rituals, customs and beliefs that give a festival its soul. These traditions create a unique emotional and spiritual bond between friends and family, bringing people closer through shared experiences, devotion and celebration. They become the fabric that holds us together, connecting generations and communities while preserving the cultural diversity that makes India so special.

The Dhunuchi dance, with its swirling incense smoke, graceful movements and infectious rhythm, beautifully captures this spirit of togetherness. While its foundation lies in devotion to Maa Durga, the ritual also brings people together in a shared celebration of faith, heritage and belonging.

Through her traditional Bengali sarees, authentic drapes and participation in Dhunuchi dance, Tanishaa S. Mukerji highlights how cultural identity is kept alive not merely through what we wear, but through the traditions we practise, the stories we share and the experiences we pass on to others. By sharing this cherished Bengali ritual with her peers in the film industry, she celebrates a heritage that transcends generations and reminds us that these customs are what keep our connections strong and our cultural fabric intact.

Ultimately, it is these deeply rooted traditions, passed down through generations and embraced by people across communities, that keep India’s rich cultural heritage alive.