Beyond the screen: Shraddha Kapoor and the people who inspire her

Shraddha Kapoor has always been celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most loved stars, but what truly sets her apart is her genuine connection with her fans.

Recently Shraddha described her fans as her “pillars” and shared how they have been a part of her journey from the very beginning. “Right from the start, there have been few people in my life, a few fans in my life who have been with me all along the way, and they have been my pillars,” Shraddha revealed, emphasizing the deep gratitude she feels for their unwavering support.

What makes Shraddha Kapoor a true fan favourite is her ability to foster meaningful and rare connections. Speaking about her interactions with her fans, she said, “I have to say that the kind of relationship that I am fortunate to have with them is really, really, really rare. We all have a WhatsApp group with our family and friends, right? So that is literally the kind of relationship that I am very fortunate to share with them. I get the opportunity to interact with them on social media.”

Shraddha further added, “We have this thing ki, comments mein milte hein, baatein karte hein, so I’m very fortunate to have this bond with them. I have to say that through everything I do, all the films that I have done, through the other ventures that I’m a part of, the kind of bond that I share with them is really, really extremely special. I don’t have to dedicate this award to them, it’s ours — it’s kind of theirs.”

In 2024 Sharaddha Kapoor made history with Stree 2. The sequel not only became a blockbuster but also reinforced Shraddha’s position as a true powerhouse performer and proved how Yeh Stree Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai