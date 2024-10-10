Bhakti Rathod celebrates Navratri with mother Neela Soni at a special event organized by her mother

Bhakti Rathod, known for her powerful portrayal of Sonal in Pushpa Impossible, celebrated Navratri with her mother, Neela Soni, at a vibrant event organized by Soni herself. The gathering, steeped in tradition and festivity, highlighted their deep connection to cultural values and devotion.

Neela Soni, a respected figure with a three-decade political career and a former CBFC member, has always been passionate about preserving cultural traditions. Her efforts came to life as she meticulously organized this Navratri celebration, bringing the community together for an unforgettable night of Garba, Dandiya, and devotion.

Reflecting on the occasion, Bhakti shared, “Navratri has always held a special place in our hearts, and this event, organized by my mother, made it all the more meaningful. Watching her bring together the community in such a beautiful celebration of tradition fills me with pride and gratitude.”

The event, filled with colorful performances and enthusiastic participation, created an atmosphere of joy and devotion.