Bhumi Pednekar, Mary Kom, R Madhavan, Rashmika Mandanna and many other top celebrities came together to make Anek’s #jeetegakaunhindustan a Pan India movement

Famous personalities who hail from different languages of India stand in solidarity with Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ which stars Ayushmann Khuranna in lead! As the forthcoming political action thriller is gearing up for its release, the team of ‘Anek’ has come up with a unique way of promoting the film.

Recently, 22 Indian celebrities from various backgrounds- Films, sports, music and television came together to showcase the true meaning of being patriotic by releasing this video! As ‘Every Corner Of India Came Together’ the video unfolded beautifully. With ‘Jeetega Kon? Hindustan!’ being spoken across various Indian languages, by 22 different celebrities, the video turned out to be a revolution of its kind.

The video started with Bhumi Pednakar speaking in Konkani! And later went on to Andrea who spoke Hindi, Mary Kom – Manipuri, Huma Qureshi- Urdu, Kunal Khemu- Kashmiri, Vishal Dadlani- Sindhi, Pratik Gandhi- Gujrati, Anurag Saikia- Assamese, Juhi Singh-Dogri, Aamir Ali- Hindi, Anubhav Sinha – Odia, Ammy Virk- Punjabi, Amruta Khanvilkar- Marathi, Ankushita Boro- Bodo, Dhananjay- Kannada, Manoj Bajpai- Maithili, R. Madhavan- Tamil, Rashmika Mandana- Telugu, Remo Dsouza- Malayalam, Sumbul Touqueer- Hindi, Anubhav Sinha – Santali, Yash Dasgupta- Bengali, and Ayushmann Khurrana- Sanskrit!

Hard-hitting at its very core, the video is the spirit of Anubhav Sinha’s political action thriller ‘Anek’. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on 27th May 2022.