Bhumi Pednekar teams up with a 19-year old climate crusader to raise awareness on protecting birds

Bhumi Pednekar has always been an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. Bhumi has launched a lauded online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. Bhumi has now teamed up with a 19-year old climate crusader, Aman Sharma, to raise awareness on protecting birds and the biodiversity of India!

Bhumi says, “He is one the youngest climate warriors in India and I have been following his work. He has made immense difference for the cause of climate change and creating a positive conversation around climate action and climate justice. He has started this initiative called – All In For Climate Action and a very interesting club called CAN – Cuckoo About Nature Club. He is a young boy who believes in co-existing with nature. He believes that the basic thread between humanity and nature is broken and he is trying to repair it.”

Aman shot into limelight as Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio shared a photograph of him raising his voice about climate conservation! He then co-founded the ‘All In for Climate Action’ Initiative along with change.org. All In is a network of over 110 activists from across the globe who began climate emergency declaration petitions in over 70 countries, all asking for a worldwide Climate Emergency Declaration by global leaders and the United Nations.

Aman also co-founded international NGO Re-Earth Initiative which has more than 300 volunteers in about 40 countries and has done collaborations with UNICEF, Amnesty International, Shawn

Mendes and Jaden Smith!

Aman has seen and photographed over 800 species of birds across the world. In April 2018, he co-founded CAN (Cuckoo About Nature) Club, a nature club based on outdoor and experiential peer-learning. Through bird walks, wildlife-themed quizzes, community art projects, expeditions and nature workshops, he aims to reignite the elemental connection between nature and children in urban regions of India. CAN is now the very first and the largest youth led nature and birding club for kids in India.