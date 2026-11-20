If you thought the characters of Dhindora were dramatic, wait till you hear their playlist! Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora: Season 2 has dropped its complete music album, bringing together eight tracks that are every bit as unpredictable as the world of the show. With Titu Mama, Babloo Ji, Janki Ji, Sameer and Bancho returning for another round of family drama and hilarious situations, the music has plenty of catching up to do! From a full-blown Bollywood number to quirky beats, playful lyrics and even a recreated favourite, the album has a little something for everyone. Featuring artists including Udit Narayan, Payal Dev, Javed-Mohsin, Aaman Trikha, Bali, Raghav Kaushik, Sreerama Chandra, Akshay, IP and more, the soundtrack packs in just as much fun, drama and entertainment as the characters themselves!

The album kicks off with the previously released ‘Bande Mein Dum Hai’, composed by Javed-Mohsin, sung by Aaman Trikha and written by Danish Sabri and Dee MC. But that’s just the beginning. ‘Main Aisi Hoon’, composed by Sunny M.R., written by Bhuvan Bam and sung by Rajeshwari Raj, brings its own personality to the mix, while ‘Main Singer Khaandani’ takes things up several notches with Mujtaba Aziz Naza’s vocals, Javed-Mohsin’s composition and Danish Sabri’s lyrics. And just when you think you’ve figured out the album’s mood, ‘Tirkit’ comes along! Composed by Payal Dev and featuring vocals by Udit Narayan and Payal Dev, the track has lyrics by Geet Sagar ‘Awaazz’, Aditya Dev and Bhuvan Bam, adding yet another surprise to the line-up.

There’s plenty more where that came from. ‘Toot Gira’, composed by Akshay & IP, written by IP and sung by Raghav Kaushik, brings a change of pace, while ‘Mango Shake’, composed by Bali and performed by Bali and Bhuvan Bam, adds a dose of mischief to the album. The soundtrack also revisits ‘Mohabbat Hai Mirchi’ in a recreated version composed by Himesh Reshammiya, written by Sanjay Chhel and sung by Shaan and Gayatri Iyer. Rounding off the album is ‘Chalte Chale’ featuring Sreerama Chandra’s vocals, with music by Vampire, Tanishq Seth and Metalpump. Eight songs, eight different flavours, and absolutely no chance of guessing what comes next!

Speaking about the album, Bhuvan Bam shared, “With Dhindora, we’ve never really believed in doing things the normal way, so why should the music be any different? I wanted the album to have the same craziness and unpredictability as the characters. One minute you’re listening to something completely filmy, and the next minute Bali and I are doing ‘Mango Shake’! Getting artists like Udit Narayan sir, Javed-Mohsin, Payal Dev and so many others on board has been incredible. I’ve also written for a couple of songs, which made it even more fun for me. We’ve had a great time putting this album together, and I hope people have just as much fun listening to it.”

Composer duo Javed-Mohsin shared, “Dhindora is such a fun world to work in because nothing is quite what you expect. With ‘Bande Mein Dum Hai’ and ‘Main Singer Khaandani’, we got to explore two very different musical styles. Working with Aaman Trikha and Mujtaba Aziz Naza on these tracks was a lovely experience. Bhuvan has a very clear idea of what he wants, but he also gives you the freedom to have fun with the music. There’s a certain madness to the world of Dhindora, and we wanted our songs to match that energy.”

Legendary singer Udit Narayan, who has lent his voice to ‘Tirkit’, said, “When I first heard about ‘Tirkit’, I found the whole idea quite interesting. It’s a playful song, and I enjoyed recording it with Payal Dev. I have sung so many different kinds of songs over the years, but something like this always brings a smile to my face. Bhuvan has created a very entertaining world with Dhindora, and I am happy to be part of its music.”

Singer and composer Payal Dev added, “The best part about ‘Tirkit’ is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s fun, it’s catchy, and having Udit ji sing it made the experience even better. We had a really good time working on the song. Bhuvan’s world is full of such colourful characters, and we wanted the music to have that same playful feel. I think people are going to enjoy this one.”

Rapper Bali, who has collaborated with Bhuvan Bam on ‘Mango Shake’, shared, “Bhuvan aur main ek saath gaana bana rahe hain, toh kuch seedha-saadha toh hone wala nahi tha! ‘Mango Shake’ is exactly the kind of track where you can have fun without overthinking anything. We had a blast working on it. It’s got our kind of humour, our kind of vibe, and I think people will get that the moment they hear it. Bas gaana suno aur enjoy karo!”

Composers Akshay and IP, who have worked on ‘Toot Gira’, shared “When we were working on “Toot Gira”, we wanted to bring in a slightly different sound from the rest of the album. It’s one of those songs that has its own mood, with a melody that’s very close to our hearts and a certain feeling of loss that runs through it. We also got to experiment with some new ideas and explore a sound that was quite different for us. Raghav Kaushik’s voice really brought it together. We’re really happy with how it’s turned out and excited for everyone to hear it.”

From old-school Bollywood charm to rap, quirky numbers and unexpected collaborations, the Dhindora 2 album has something for every mood. Much like the show itself, the music doesn’t stick to one formula. It jumps between styles, brings together artists from different musical backgrounds and keeps the surprises coming and with Bhuvan Bam at the centre of it all, there’s only one rule is expect the unexpected.