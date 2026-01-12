Bickram Ghosh chooses conviction over algorithms with Goongoonalo move

Globally acclaimed percussionist and composer Bickram Ghosh has joined Goongoonalo, India’s artist-led music platform, in a move that signals a strong stand for creative independence in an increasingly algorithm-driven industry.

For Ghosh, the association goes beyond a collaboration. It reflects a belief system — that music must be guided by conviction, not data points. Rooted in classical discipline yet fearless in experimentation, he has spent decades taking Indian rhythm to global stages while protecting its emotional and cultural core.

“Music should remain as free as the creativity that fuels it,” says Ghosh. “Kolkata understands riyaaz, patience and depth. Goongoonalo believes in the same values. That is why this feels right.”

At a time when speed, virality and format-driven content dominate the business of music, Goongoonalo offers a contrasting model. Built by artists, the platform allows creators to retain ownership of their work, control their creative journey and build direct relationships with listeners. Songs are not rushed to fit trends. Creation leads, consumption follows.

More than a streaming service, Goongoonalo positions itself as a creative ecosystem — encouraging collaboration across music, poetry and performance, while inviting audiences into the story behind every composition.

Sherley Singh, CEO at Goongoonalo, says, “Bickram Ghosh joining Goongoonalo is not just an association, it is a powerful endorsement of what we stand for. He represents integrity, depth and artistic independence — values that define our platform. His presence reinforces that Goongoonalo is a space created by artists, for artists.”