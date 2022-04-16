Big Boy Toyz COO Ritika Ahuja is all set for a donation drive for underprivileged women

Ritika Jatin Ahuja, COO of the luxury car dealership, Big Boy Toyz possesses an abundance of qualities but her generosity meets no bounds. She has proved to be one with the people in the past as well and now is preparing for a CSR inititaive associated with the Queen’s Drive Club event 2.0.

The event which will be held on 24th of April will witness Ritika personally making donations to under privileged women. She will also be distributing basic hygiene essential kits to them.

Commenting on this social act of hers, she says” I feel powerful women are coming together to make a difference in society. Women uplifting other women and helping them in every way possible has got to be revolution we see in this century.”

Ritika’s excellent performances in all her fronts have been recognized by esteemed platforms as well. Winning the National Excellence Award 2018, the Women Entrepreneur award 2018, Young Women Leader in Operations by the Indian Conventions, Most Influential Leader of the 2018 by Transformance Forum and the Gem of India Awards by AIAC goes to show her steadfast and true blue demeanor which has been the catapulting differentiator in setting her apart. Her undying flame for perfumes along with her standout entrepreneurial journey has also fetched big time coverages in the media.