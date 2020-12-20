Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan reveals she stood by Vikas Gupta’s mother during tough times

Bigg Boss 14 is nearing towards it end, and as the tagline ‘Abh scene Platega’ suggests Bigg Boss introduced some ex-contestants as challengers in the current season to increase the spice of the current season. Ex-contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan entered the show as the wild card entrants.

Fast forward to now, the current hot topic of the ongoing season is the ugly spat between Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan which ended on a note where Vikas pushed Arshi in the swimming pool resulting in Vikas getting exempted from the game.

The debate took an ugly turn when the duo said certain things about each other families, but now here’s a shocker that came out in front of us, which is Arshi had lend a helping hand to Vikas Gupta’s mother in the past.

She confessed “Unki maa ka ye kehna tha ki mera 50,000 ka kharcha hai treatment ka. Ki aap apni maa ka kharcha nahi uthaay? Aapne apni maa ko ghar se nikaal diya aur Dehradun bhej diya. Toh mere hisaab se Salman Sahab, mein itni paise waali nahi hu lekin mein apne maa baap ki izzat karti hu. Toh mera maqsad yahi tha ki agar woh apni maa ki izzat nahi karta toh woh mere abba ka naam bhi na lekar aaye bass” (His mother told me that my monthly medical expenses cost around 50,000. Can’t you fund your mothers treatment? You (Vikas) removed you mother from your house and have sent her to Dehradun. So Although, I am not that rich but I take care of my parents. And the whole point is, if you can’t respect your own mother then don’t drag my fathers name in between).

The fact that Arshi stood by Vikas Gupta and his mother during hard times reveals a completely different side of the actress, and shows that she does indeed have a heart of gold!