Bigg Boss 15: ‘Aawam Ki Shaan Karan’ trends on the internet; netizens proclaim Karan Kundrra winner of the show

Since day one, Karan Kundrra has been the audiences’ most favourite contestant. From his master game plan to valid stands, the actor-host has everything that one needs to be a Bigg Boss winner. Off late, fans are disappointed with the makers and survey agencies for their biased approach.

Ormax Media released the list of the top five most popular Bigg Boss contestants. Placing Karan Kundrra at the second spot, the media house has outranged the audience. Ever since the list came out, netizens have been trending the actor on social media as ‘AAWAM KI SHAAN KARAN’. Calling him the audiences’ pride, the viewers are slamming the agency for their ranking.

Within a day of the trend, the tweets crossed a million mark on the microblogging platform. The viewers are hailing Karan Kundrra for his approach and fighting spirits amid the bias. They have already proclaimed him a winner!