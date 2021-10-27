Bigg Boss 15: Fans enjoying Shamita Shetty’s bond with her Rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia as he enters the house

More than anything, Bigg Boss is a show of relationships and emotions. This time around, a real brother and sister duo has entered the house and, it is going to be interesting to watch them together.

Shamita Shetty, who has already established herself as one of the strongest contestants of the year, received a sweet surprise the other day – Rajiv Adatia!

Amid the task of scoring groceries for the house from pumpkins, Rajiv made a smashing entry in the show, leaving Shamita extremely emotional and excited. For unversed, Rajiv is the Rakhi brother of the actress.

While the duo shared an adorable moment together, Rajiv also made sure to protect her sister from Vishal Kotian. Shamita’s innocence and bond with Rajiv are already winning the hearts of many around.

Now, fans are eager to watch more of Shamita’s heartfelt conversation with Rajiv and are anticipating her game plan after yesterday’s revelation about Vishal.