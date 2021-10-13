Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra becomes the voice of reasoning yet again in the show

Bigg Boss 15 witnessed yet another nasty fight between Prateek Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali last night. The word war got ugly real quick, leaving Prateek with a meltdown. The contestants, including Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Vishal Kotian, consoled and helped him get back to the game.

Now, the promo of the upcoming episode showcases Karan confronting Jay for his misbehaviour. Ever since Karan has entered the house, he has been the voice of reasoning. And, this time too, he seems to be trying to make Jay understand his mistakes without taking anyone’s side.

Earlier, Karan was also seen counselling Afsana Khan and Prateek in the show. Meanwhile, the actor is garnering all the love from his fans for his captain cool attitude and brilliant game plans.