Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra mints love from all corners for apologising to Pratik Sehajpal

The Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan witnessed all shades of drama. The actor-host schooled various contestants on their performance over the week. What struck a chord with the audience across the nation was the emotional side of Karan Kundrra.

Karan broke down when Salman Khan questioned him about his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. The actor cried and said that Pratik affects him and he is disappointed in himself. He also confessed his mistake and apologised to him on national television. Karan later hugged Pratik to make things right.

After the show, netizens took to social media to praise Karan for showcasing his raw side to the nation. A user commented, “Heartfelt moment, #KaranKundrra is so real. The way he explained what went through his mind and even Pratik I felt both the convo real You have earned a loyal supporter in me KK”.

Meanwhile, the audience was also in awe of his courage. Talking about the same, another user wrote, “It takes courage to accept #KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBoss”.