Bigg Boss 15: Prince Narula calls Karan Kundrra the only man playing with dignity

Bigg Boss 15 is high on drama as the show is nearing the end of its run. The lastest Weekend Ka Vaar didn’t sit well with the audience and the industry. While fans are upset with the makers for mis-projecting Karan Kundrra, the industry is upset with this week’s celebrity guests for their misbehaviour.

After the show’s telecast, Prince Narula took to his social media handle to support Karan Kundrra. The reality TV star took a dig at the guests – Divya Agarwal, Rahul Mahajan, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Singh, Geeta Kapur, Kashmera Shah, and Debina Bonnerjee – and hailed the star contestant for playing with dignity.

While urging fans to vote for Karan Kundrra and make him win, Prince Narula also asked the celebrity guests to self-inspect their game during their seasons. He also advised not to paint the actor-host in a bad light and demean him to the extent that he can’t play his game further.

For unversed, Kashmera Shah went below the belt while making a remark against Karan Kundrra in the show. Meanwhile, netizens are also trending the actor-host on the internet to showcase their support.