Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal becomes the only contestant to trend on Twitter during grand premiere

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal is already creating waves on the internet as he entered India’s biggest reality show on the weekend. The actor has a massive fan base who call themselves Simbians. On Saturday, when the much-awaited show went on air, Simba’s fans on Twitter ran a massive trend called Simba Nagpal in BB 15.

With the ‘Simba Nagpal in BB 15’ trending across the nation, it just went to show that the actor has one of the most active fanbases among the rest of the contestants. Thousands of fan comments filled with love, support and pride made their way into Twitter and other social media portals.

Check out some of the comments from his fans as they expressed their happiness over Simba’s entry.

Along with Simba, Asim Riaz was also trending as his brother Umar Riaz entered the reality show. Although, interestingly, none of the other contestants made it to the Twitter trend.