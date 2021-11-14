Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal’s poetry wins hearts; Tejaswwi Prakash says “Bahut accha likha”

Shakti actor Simba Nagpal has been winning hearts with his calm and composed nature in Bigg Boss 15. While many fans call the actor out for not ‘contributing’ to the content of the show, perhaps Simba is setting new standards of living in the Bigg Boss house by breaking the need for the stereotypical aggressive ‘eyeball grabbing’ behavior. In the recent episode, the actor who was lauded for playing with dignity, shared with the housemates a poem that he wrote during his stay in the house. Read onto know what the poem is.

The actor recited the poem before the housemates after he was declared one of the contestants who brings in most TRP alongside Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. When Simba was asked to express his views by Kartik Aaryan, he said that he’d like to recite a poem that he wrote in the house, probably stemming from his experiences in the reality show.

He recited, “Shorgul duniya, gumnaam aawaaz,

gunjegi jo waadiyo me, uski dahaad

Dil me jo hai baat kaid, maun hai aaj

Niklenge nakaab, bigdenge haalaath,

hoga parda faash, jab hoga paar bardaash ka inteha”

Simba’s poetry won an applause by all housemates and Jay Bhanushali hugging him while Tejasswi Prakash said “Bahut accha likha”. It looks like the actor is using poetry as an outlet to express his emotions about his experiences which is a true mark of an artist. It’s truly refreshing to see someone write poems in a show that’s said to be the most controversial shows of India.