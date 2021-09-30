Biiggbang bags the title for the Most Promising and Innovative upcoming OTT Platform

Short form OTT platform, Biiggbang has been receiving immense acclamation for its riveting offerings since its launch. Holding testimony to its innovative and unconventional content repository, the platform brought back the award for the ‘Promising and Innovative upcoming OTT Platform’ at the Midday Showbiz Icon awards 2021 hosted in Dubai at Grand Hyatt on 25th Sept 2021.

Constantly proving its mettle ever since its inception, Biiggbang is home to a host of immersive films and shows with names like Nasseeruddin Shah, Rohit Roy, Namit Das, Anindita Ghose, Sharib Hashmi among others. Two months into the launch, the platform has already seen a colossal upsurge in subscriptions from the last month. Biiggbang has witnessed a host of successfully launched titles including the award-winning films like The Wallet, Broken Frames, Kalabai from Byculla, Rikshawala while the recently released Ravi Kishan and Jeetu Shivhare starrer has already scored an 8.2 on IMDB.

Sharing his thoughts on the win, Sudip Mukherjee, CEO, Biiggbang shared, “We are grateful to the industry for recognizing our undying efforts towards engaging and entertaining our audience with unique and immersive content. Our constant endeavour is to bring forth the most talented faces from across the country and give them a stage to hone their craft in a way that aligns with our viewers’ expectations. We strive to tell stories with keeping in mind the global sensibilities so that audiences from across the world can engage and relate with our storytelling, making our platform the go-to destination for unlimited and distinctive entertainment.”