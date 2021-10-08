Biiggbang partners up with Rajshri Productions

The revolutionary short form OTT platform, Biiggbang has made a significant space for itself owing to its riveting content library with its exciting originals and a host of new releases. To open up its content repository to all the Bollywood fanatics out there, the platform has partnered with Rajshri productions, acquiring 21 gripping titles across popular genres like comedy, romance, action and drama right from the 70s to the 2000s – catering for all consumer palettes exposing the Rajshri fanbase to the sea of original content at Biiggbang.

The blockbuster line-up includes riveting comedy titles like the Saira Bano and Sunil Dutt starrer – Padosan, the rib-tickling family drama – Bombay to Goa, the action and comedy title laced with incredible performances by Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenka – Kissebaaz, horror laughter riot starring Shammi Kapoor – Bhoot Bangla and the iconic romantic comedy – Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.

Other romantic and drama titles include Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Maachis, Piya Ka Ghar, Taraana, Babul, Jeevan Mrityu, Dosti, Saransh, among others starring Bollywood legends like Jaya Bhaduri, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee, Om Puri, Tabu, Salman Khan, Dharmendra.

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Nivedita Basu, Content and Acquisition Head, Biiggbang, shared, “We are building a holistic roaster at Biiggbang which has something to watch for every kind of audience. Rajshri Films is a renowned name in the industry that has entertained us for years. From art films such as Maachis to iconic films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun to Hum Saath Saath and everything in between, Rajshri Films has built a content universe that provides for all. We are excited to have them onboard with us and strengthen our roster for the audience.”

Rinku Biswas, Head of Marketing, Biiggbang quoted, “Our vision is to make Biiggbang a platform that is an ultimate entertainment hub for original content. Rajshri Productions has got a good grip over the psyche of the audience and their content really speaks for them. With this collaboration, our strategy is to tap in to their set of audiences and expose them to our content universe – a mix of award-winning films, iconic cinema, and immersive shows. With Rajshri Films onboard with us, we are looking forward to integrating our content library with quality content.”