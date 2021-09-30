Biiggbang signs on Anindita Ghose and Namit Das for their novella thriller film Man Maiden Mercenary

The revolutionary up-and-coming OTT platform, Biiggbang is home to an immersive content repository, constantly adding layers of thrill and comedy to its vast library. The platform is now set to announce its latest thriller project, ‘Man Maiden Mercenary’ starring the very talented Anindita Ghose and Namit Das. Directed by the gifted Konarak Mukherjee, the film will feature a unique plotline with a myriad of sparkling moments, hints and cues, some hidden, some apparent, and some in your face – perfectly meshing together for an experience you can’t forget.

Man Maiden Mercenary is a slow-burn thriller cataloguing the moves and countermoves in a game of chess between two spies from opposing camps. The fun of this film is even when you know what’s going to happen, it still manages to surprise and shock you along with tickles the funny bone if the viewer enjoys the dark side of comedy.

Thrilled about the release, Anindita Ghose shared, “I have worked with Namit on two projects, while it was a first with Konarak yet it didn’t feel so. Namit just can’t stop making you laugh while I realized Konarak’s talent and passion for the craft as he came up with quite an interesting concept and it was truly exciting to play the character of Akanksha. It’s a really fun story that will keep you on the edge of your seats. I can’t wait to watch the film on Biiggbang and I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as I enjoyed working on it.”

Talking about the film, Namit Das shared, “Konarak has a really interesting script and that what appealed to me. Its plot is interlaced with dark humour, makes each character’s voice so evident. I immediately knew the kind of potential it had. It was really a fun ride to have worked on this film. I have watched most of it while I was dubbing and it is looking fantastic. I am really looking forward to what the viewers would have to say about it after watching it.”

With the absorbing content spanning across riveting genres and global award-winning content, the Biiggbang will give a sneak peek into the finest Indian and global content with just a single click for its viewers.