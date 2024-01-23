Bijay Anand talks about his special connection with Ramayan and Shri Ram

The Ram Mandir inauguration on the 22nd of this month is incredibly meaningful to people worldwide. For Bollywood actor Bijay J. Anand, it’s a trip down memory lane, especially recalling his time as Laxman in Yash Chopra’s Ramayan, Brahma in Om Raut’s Adipurush and his notable role as Sita’s father, Janak, in Star Plus Mega Show, Siya Ke Ram.

What many don’t know is that Bijay took a 16-year break from acting and had no plans to return. Despite turning down numerous offers, when director Nikhil Sinha presented the role of Janak, everything changed.

According to Bijay, he initially met Nikhil just to politely decline any roles offered. However, the moment he heard about Janak’s character, something clicked, and he couldn’t resist. Fans have since expressed that they can’t imagine anyone else in that role after seeing Bijay’s portrayal.

Having been part of three epic projects showcasing our mythology, Bijay feels blessed. With the Ram Mandir opening on the 22nd, he’s feeling nostalgic and super excited about the event.

On the work front, he will be soon alongside Vidyut Jammwal in Crakk that releases in cinemas on 23rd February, 2024. Apart from that, he will also be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff & Akshay Kumar.