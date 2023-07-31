Bioras Pharma clinches a game-changing 1 crore deal with ANGELS on aha Nenu Super Woman

Setting ablaze the hearts and minds of viewers across the Telugu states, aha Nenu Super Woman has emerged as a captivating force, sparking passionate conversations among diverse audiences. This groundbreaking show, in a momentous collaboration with WeHub, has brought together visionary ANGELS – Sudhakar Reddy, Dr Sindhura Narayana, Sridhar Gadhi, Rohit Chennamaneni, and Renuka Bodla, who collectively invested a staggering 1.65 crores in the innovative startup ventures of four exceptional women entrepreneurs in the second week.

Premiering on aha from 21st July, Nenu Super Woman has become a beacon of inspiration, fostering dreams and empowering aspiring women entrepreneurs. The show’s resounding success has witnessed a remarkable 3 crores (1st and 2nd week) of investment from the ANGELS, a testament to their unwavering belief in the power of women-led businesses.

Chetana Priyanka – Forward Parcel: – When Chetana moved from India to the UK after her marriage, she longed for the taste of avakaya pickle and yearned for various things from her homeland that had now become necessities in this new and unfamiliar country. This longing inspired her to take a bold step and create Forward Parcel, a pioneering parcel forwarding service in India that delivers goods and products from India to anywhere in the world. Founded in 2019, the startup provides efficient shipping solutions and offers 30 days of free storage time, takes care of all paperwork and packaging needs, and helps customers save up to 50% compared to other channels. Seeking Rs 50 lakhs for 5% equity, Chetana caught the attention of the ANGELS, while Sudhakar Reddy and Renuka Bodla extended their mentorship to guide the company on its path to success while the rest has taken a step back.

Rachana Tripathi – Founder of Bioras Pharma: – Meet Rachana, a brilliant scientist turned entrepreneur who hails from CCMB, Hyderabad, and is driven by a vision to make affordable testing accessible to every corner of the country. Alongside her partner Shishir, she has developed groundbreaking biochemical parameter devices that harness the power of AI and biochemistry. Rachana firmly believes in the mantra “prevention is better than cure,” emphasizing the importance of investing in testing for early detection and proactive healthcare measures. Their innovative devices have garnered attention and interest from ANGELS. In a spirited negotiation, Rachana initially sought an investment of Rs 1 crore for a 2% equity stake. Rohit Chennamaneni and Dr Sindhura Narayana, recognizing the venture’s potential, offered Rs 50 lakh for the same equity. After intense discussions, they eventually agreed on a mutually beneficial investment of Rs 1 crore on a 50% discounted equity.

Amrutha Varshini – Founder of Doggy Ville: Amrutha Varshini, a true dog lover, transformed her passion for dogs into a thriving business by establishing a dog care centre that offers cage and leash-free boarding, daycare, grooming, and behavior therapy services. Operating in multiple locations, including Hafeezpet, Manikonda, and Gachibowli, her venture provides a safe and joyful space for beloved dog companions. Initially seeking 80 Lakhs for a 20% equity stake, Amrutha faced some doubts from investors about the scalability of her business. However, Sridhar Gadhi, a fellow dog enthusiast, recognized its potential and offered 25 Lakhs for a 10% equity stake, which Amrutha accepted.

Sridevi – Founder of Tummy Friendly Foods: Delving into culinary and nutrition innovation, Sridevi, a remarkable ex-software developer and a devoted mother, has crafted a noteworthy venture – Tummy Friendly Foods. Designed to revolutionize children’s nutrition, her enterprise offers various organic and complete food options. Boasting an astounding customer base of 1 lakh, stretching beyond the borders of India, Sridevi’s dedication to providing top-notch nourishment knows no bounds. In her quest for expansion and broader impact, Sridevi set forth her vision, humbly requesting 50 lakhs for a 5% equity share. Captivated by her passion and inspired by her potential, Renuka Bodla and Sudhakar Reddy entered the arena with two distinct offers. After spirited negotiations, a harmonious agreement was forged at 40 lakhs for an 8% equity stake, forging a formidable partnership between Sridevi, Renuka Bodla, and Sudhakar Reddy. Together, they journeyed to redefine children’s nutrition and create a healthier, happier generation.

aha Nenu Super Woman continues to make waves, inspiring audiences and demonstrating the transformative potential of women-led startups. The show celebrates women’s fearless spirit and unparalleled contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.