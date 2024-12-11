Birangay: Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad set for grand music launch in Jaipur on 12th December

As the New Year approaches, the excitement for the highly anticipated big-screen adventure Azaad continues to grow. The makers are all set to launch the film’s first song “Birangay” in Jaipur on 12th December. The event is expected to be a spectacular celebration, with thousands of fans and students coming together to experience this vibrant track. After the overwhelming reaction to the film’s teaser, the music launch is set to take this excitement to the next level.

The leading pair of Azaad- Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, along with director Abhishek Kapoor, will be present at the event to launch the much-awaited song Birangay. The star-studded celebration will take place at the renowned Arya Engineering College, where the vibrant energy of Birangay will fill the air, giving the crowd the first glimpse of what many feel will become the new festive anthem.

Birangay’s teaser released today is already creating a buzz with its lively beats, energetic tune, and captivating moves, and is set to take over the streets of Jaipur tomorrow. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad also stars Ajay Devgn in a powerful role alongside Diana Penty. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film promises an intense journey of love and loyalty. Azaad is scheduled to hit theatres on 17th January 2025.