Birthday Special: 7 lesser-known facts about rising star Siddharth Gupta

Actor Siddharth Gupta, who won millions of hearts and earned widespread appreciation from audiences for playing Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, is celebrating his birthday. The actor emerged as one of the most talked-about new faces in the industry, with his portrayal of Lord Krishna striking a chord with viewers across the globe.

While Krishnavataram marks a significant milestone in his career, Siddharth’s journey in the entertainment industry has been shaped by several interesting experiences and milestones. From his early days to becoming a familiar face through chart-topping music videos, here are seven lesser-known facts you should know about the actor on his birthday.

An Engineer by Education

Before pursuing a career in acting, Siddharth followed a very different academic path. He moved to Dubai to study engineering but eventually decided to follow his passion for performing arts. He later returned to India to explore opportunities in the entertainment industry, taking a leap of faith towards the career he truly wanted. A Close Bond and Mentorship from Sushant Singh Rajput

One of the lesser-known aspects of Siddharth’s journey is his close bond with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Siddharth has shared that he lived with Sushant for nearly a year and has often spoken about the positive influence the actor had on his life. He continues to cherish the memories and life lessons from the time they spent together. The Vaaste Phenomenon

Siddharth became a familiar face across the country with his lead role in the record-breaking music video Vaaste, opposite Dhvani Bhanushali. The song became an instant sensation upon its release and has since crossed 1.76 billion views, making it one of the most popular Indian music videos. His charming screen presence in the track helped him connect with audiences across age groups. A Dedicated Fitness Transformation

During the 2020 lockdown, Siddharth undertook a disciplined fitness and weight-loss journey. He documented aspects of his transformation on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the consistency and effort that went into achieving his fitness goals. His journey also encouraged followers to focus on discipline and a healthier lifestyle. The One-Scene Audition

For his role as Lord Krishna, Siddharth was the last person to audition on his day. He had prepared two scenes, but after finishing just the first scene in costume, director Hardik Gajjar stopped him and said “that’s it,” finalizing him on the spot. Years of Patience Before Winning Nation’s Hearts as Lord Krishna

Siddharth Gupta stepped into the much-loved role of Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) and received considerable love from audiences, with viewers appreciating the sincerity, charm and emotional depth he brings to the character. But did you know that landing Krishnavataram came after years of quiet struggle, setbacks, and broken deals in the industry. An Exciting Upcoming Project

Siddharth Gupta is set to take on another exciting lead role in an upcoming film backed by Balaji and Sikhiya, directed by Umesh Bist. The project also features Sreeleela and Janhvi Kapoor alongside him, making it an interesting addition to his growing lineup.

From making a mark with Vaaste to winning hearts with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram, Siddharth Gupta’s journey has been an interesting one. As he celebrates another year, the actor has plenty to be proud of, with audiences showering love on his latest performance and a promising road ahead. Here’s wishing the rising star a wonderful birthday and many more milestones in the years to come.