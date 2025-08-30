“Birthdays are about gratitude and celebrating life’s little joys” – Chitrangda Singh

As Chitrangda Singh celebrates her birthday, she takes a moment to reflect on what the day truly means to her.

“Birthdays are always a reminder to pause, be grateful, and celebrate life’s little joys. All I wish for is more laughter, love, and meaningful work that inspires me. I feel truly blessed for all the love and support I’ve received over the years, and I’m excited for all that lies ahead,” she shares.

Over the years, Chitrangda has built a career marked by thoughtful choices and a balance of impactful performances and lighthearted roles. With new projects like Raat Akeli Hai 2 and a big commercial film with Salman Khan lined up, she steps into the year ahead with gratitude and excitement.

For now, she’s simply soaking in the love of her special day celebrating the small joys and looking forward to what’s to come.