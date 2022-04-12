“Birthdays are about gratitude for me” – Jigar Saraiya

Rising on the resounding success of the music album of Dasvi, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with Sachin Sanghavi, music composer Jigar Saraiya rings in his birthday with a mixed bag of fun things planned by his closed ones. Saraiya strikes a balance between his work commitments and spending time with his family and friends on his special day.

Commenting on the same he shares, “I like to keep it simple on my birthday. This year I am spending some quality time with my family and also fulfill few work commitments. Some exciting songs are coming up. In the I evening, I will be celebrating with my band members, family and Sachin. It has been a while since we rejoiced or celebrated anything given the waves of the pandemic. Birthdays are about gratitude for me.”

The powerful musical duo Sachin-Jigar will be releasing a few independent songs and Bollywood songs very soon.