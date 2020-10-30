BJYM leader Sandeep Yadav feeds the poor as fans trend ‘HBD Sandeep Yadav’ on his birthday

The future of a country lies in the competence and the vision of its youth. And, in a country like India, where more than half of its population is under the age of 25, the future does rest in the hands of the youth. In the last couple of years, many young people stepped into the world of politics in the hope of creating a difference. One such young politician is Sandeep Yadav.

Sandeep Yadav joined Bharatiya Janata YuvaMorcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with only one ambition – bringing about a positive change in society. He has been persevering to do the same and has made a mark with all the wonderful work he has done in recent times. Sandeep, along with his members of BJYM, distributed more than 20 tonnes of ration in the Versova suburb of Mumbai during the Covid-19 pandemic. In other areas like Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Andheri East, Dindoshi, they ensured the supply of around 45 tonnes of ration among the needy.



Because of his philanthropic work, Sandeep is known not just as a youth leader but also as an activist who takes several initiatives for the upliftment of the society. His work and good-natured behaviour has earned him the love and respect of many. Perhaps, that is the reason why one witnessed a ‘trend’ on social media today on the eve of his birthday. On Twitter, his friends, fans, and well-wishers wished him with the trend ‘HBD Sandeep Yadav’.



Expressing his gratitude for the same, Sandeep says, “I am highly grateful to all those who wished me. There were so many wishes that it started trending. I am overwhelmed with all this love and it inspires me to keep doing all the work I do with a renewed sense of vigor. A lot of times, people ask me what do I get by doing activism or philanthropy. I tell them blessings are what I get and that is priceless.”



As is the case with any other day, on his birthday too, Sandeep did something which lessened the pain in somebody’s eyes and brought a smile on many. Because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, a lot of people are struggling to arrange for basic necessities like food. On his birthday, Sandeep served food to a large number of underprivileged people in and around the Versova suburb.



“If I have to give one message as a youth leader, I would say living for others makes life more beautiful. As politicians, our dharma is to serve society. That is what I try to do. We are going through very challenging times at the moment because of the Covid-19 crisis. Now is the time to unite and help in every possible way. Even a small contribution makes a huge difference”, he says on a parting note.



With bright, compassionate, and emphatic men leading the pack of youngsters in Indian politics, the future of the country is surely in good hands.