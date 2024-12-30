Bohra Bros celebrate 78 glorious years in cinema

Starting their journey with first film ‘Lachak’ starring Geeta Bali & produced by Shree Ram Bohra followed by multiple super hit films like Dara Singh’s ‘Hercules’ & ‘Thief of Bagdad’ (which was one of the rarest film to be made thrice by the same production house) – first with Daljeet & Chitra, second with Dara Singh & Nishi and third with ‘Shatrughan Sinha, Kabir Bedi, Sulakshana Pandit’.

Followed by films like ‘Dr. Shaitan’, ‘Golden Eyes’, ‘Puraskar’, ‘Bijlee’, ‘Behroopia’, ‘Al Hilal’ (which featured the iconic song “Humein to loot liya milke husn walon ne”) & many more. From the late 80’s – films like ‘Kaalia’, ‘Mard’, ‘Ganga Ki Kasam’ which starred Mithun Chakraborty, were all blockbuster hits to the super Block Busters like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ ( featured in Guardian’s 100 best worldwide Films) ‘Shaitan’, ‘Michael’, ‘Not A Love Story’ ‘Mastram’. Adding to the list is Raj Kumar Rao’s most important film ‘Shahid’ directed by Hansal Mehta & ‘Malegaon ka Superman’ Company also presented films like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ & ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’ & Chittagong.

“The intent of the company from day 1 has been the selection of unique & high on concept stories which we will continue in the years to come. A strategic alliance with an International Studio and the slate of 2025-26 will be announced in the first quarter of 2025”, said Sunil Bohra, Co-Founder Bohra Bros., who is a third-generation filmmaker.

Bohra Bros also produced 48 Gujarati films- many of them were Silver Jubilee like ‘ Son Kansari’, ‘Patali Parmar’, ‘Koi Nu Mindhal Koi Na Hathe’, ‘Vifreli Vaghan’, ‘Ver Ni Aag’ & ‘Chail Chabeela Gujrati’ to name a few. 2 Rajasthani films produced by Bohra Bros. – ‘Baba Ramdev’ & ‘Maa Mane Kyun Parnai’. The TV vertical produced some game changing shows like ‘Face The Review’ ( A first of its kind show to review films’ directors & actors with live audience) hosted by top film reviewer Komal Nahata, ‘Mohalla Mahobbat Wala’ directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Mirchi Top 20’, ‘Crime & Bollywood’ & ‘NG Takes’.