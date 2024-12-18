Bohurupi creates history, crosses ₹17.25 crore on its 68th day with packed theatres on the 10th Sunday

Windows Productions’ Bohurupi continues its unprecedented run, cementing its status as the biggest all-time blockbuster of Bengali cinema. On its 68th day, the film has officially crossed ₹17.25 crore at the box office, with audiences still flocking to packed theatres even on the 10th Sunday since its release.

This phenomenal feat has not only shattered previous records but also redefined the reach of Bengali cinema, proving that strong storytelling and compelling performances resonate across boundaries.

Speaking about the film’s success, Shiboprosad Mukherjee said, “Bohurupi is not just a film; it’s an emotion that audiences have embraced wholeheartedly. The fact that theatres remain houseful even on the 10th Sunday is a dream come true. It shows that Bengali cinema has the power to stand tall amidst big-ticket releases.”

Nandita Roy added, “The success of Bohurupi is a reflection of the audience’s unwavering love for authentic storytelling. It’s heartwarming to see people of all age groups coming together to celebrate cinema. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

The impact of Bohurupi extends beyond its numbers. With packed shows across national multiplexes and regional cinemas alike, it has proven to be a cultural phenomenon, uniting audiences in their admiration for the film’s narrative depth and memorable performances.

With such staggering milestones, Bohurupi stands as a testament to the creative brilliance of Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, whose work continues to elevate Bengali cinema to new heights. As the film moves towards even greater milestones, it leaves behind a legacy that will inspire filmmakers and audiences for years to come.