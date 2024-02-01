Bollywood icons unite to celebrate Jackie Shroff’s birthday

A wave of warm wishes floods social media as Bollywood luminaries come together to wish the legendary actor, Jackie Shroff, a joyous birthday celebration. From Kareena Kapoor to Ajay Devgn, and Shilpa Shetty, the industry icons showered heartfelt greetings on the iconic ‘Bhidu.’

Wish Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie and Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff, added a sentimental touch to the celebrations by sharing a cherished throwback picture featuring herself, her father, and brother Tiger.

Kareena Kapoor extended her wishes with a caption that read, “Happy birthday to the coolest legend ever,” showcasing the admiration and respect she holds for Jackie Dada.

Ajay Devgn took a unique approach, sharing a picture of Jackie Shroff and expressing, “To mera aur sabka Bhidu, Happy Birthday! P.S. Will celebrate the occasion of your birthday by planting a tree.” This heartfelt gesture aligns with Jackie Shroff’s enduring impact on cinema and his commitment to sustainable initiatives.

Shilpa Shetty, reminiscing about their shared moments, posted a picture with Jackie Shroff, calling him the “coolest Chef.” She added, “May you continue to share your wisdom and recipes with us in the most unique way possible, which only you can do, Jaggu Dada! Big hug!”

As Jackie Shroff basks in the birthday wishes pouring in from fans and the fraternity alike, it’s evident that his endearing personality, humility, and profound impact on cinema have endeared him to both colleagues and fans alike.