Bollywood stars unite for special screening of T-Series’ debut web series Kaala

The glitz and glamour of Bollywood came together for a spectacular event as producer Bhushan Kumar along with director Bejoy Nambiar and the entire cast of Kaala, attended the much-anticipated special screening of T-Series’ maiden web series, “Kaala.” Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, director Luv Ranjan, and many others also graced the event with their charming presence.

The star-studded event was a testament to the excitement surrounding this groundbreaking project, which marks T-Series’ foray into the world of web series.

The series starring Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Jitin Gulati, Niveyha Pethiraj, Elisha Mayor, Hiren Tejwani, Taher Shabbir, and Danish Aslam promises a thrilling narrative, stellar performances, and a visual spectacle. Kaala is set to captivate audiences as it streams on Disney+ Hotstar on September 15, 2023.